Arcane Season 2 Act 1 Set for November 9th; Official Clip Released

Check out a new clip from Christian Linke & Alex Yee's Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane Season 2 (Act 1 on November 9th).

With the second and final season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane set to hit this November, we weren't surprised to hear that the Emmy Award-winning animated series would be getting a spotlight during Netflix's Geeked Week 2024. Not only did we get a new official clip that brings some serious smackdown, but we also know when the series will be released: Act 1 drops on November 9th, with Act 2 dropping on November 16th, and Act 3 dropping on November 23rd.

Here's your latest look at Netflix's Arcane Season 2 – followed by what else we know about the final season so far:

Here's a listen to the first single from Netflix's Arcane Season 2 soundtrack, "Paint The Town Blue" from Ashnikko:

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

Without spoiling what you're about to see in this previously-released official clip from last month, but let's just say that we would definitely watch a spinoff with Ekko (Reed Shannon) and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) in some kind of "buddy cops" deal. We think you'll agree after you watch. Following that, we get to see the expression "Enemy of My Enemy" play out in a very interesting way…

And in this recent preview, we get a brutal and deadly reminder of the old adage, "Enemy of My Enemy…"

Here's a look back at the Geeked Week 2024 trailer, with the sneak preview of Netflix's Arcane Season 2 kicking in around the one-minute mark. Don't forget to check out the Geeked Week Live Fan Event on Thursday, September 19th, for more intel

