Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Arcane, League of Legends

Arcane Season 2 BTS Look: Purnell, Steinfeld Recording & More

See how Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane Season 2 came to life - including Purnell and Steinfeld in the recording studio.

If you're like us, you're still processing everything that the third and final act of the second and final season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane had to hit us with. In fact, a rewatch of all three final acts might be in order. But if you need a mental "palette cleanser" before your rewatch binge, the fine folks over at Still Watching Netflix have released an excellent behind-the-scenes featurette showing how the final run of the Emmy Award-winning animated series made the leap from the page to the screen.

And here's a look back at the trailer for the second and final season of Arcane – including overviews for the final three acts:

In the first of the three final acts, the aftermath of Jinx's attack on the Council sets the stage for new leaders to emerge, new alliances to form, and a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun. In the penultimate act, Singed's experiment comes to life. Finally, the third act sees a brewing storm fueling a series of startling transformations as destinies clash in an epic final chapter.

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.

The animated series, based on the League of Legends game and one of Netflix's most successful animated series ever, was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck – with Fortiche Production serving as the animation studio. The voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx), Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Kevin Alejandro (Jayce), Harry Lloyd (Viktor), Toks Olagundoye (Mel), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas (Ambessa), and Brett Tucker (Singed). Fortiche Production directed and produced the animation under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!