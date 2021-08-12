Archer Season 12 Teaser: Sterling Has Serious Trust Issues (He Should)

With less than three weeks to go until FXX and Adam Reed's long-running animated spy comedy series Archer returns for an impressive 12th season with a two-episode opener on Wednesday, August 25, we're getting another look at what viewers can expect. And while H. Jon Benjamin's Sterling Archer may no longer be the world's greatest spy, the one thing he has going for him is he's not exactly your "typical spy" to start with. And as dysfunctional as they may be with one another, we can't help feeling that they might end up stumbling into surprising us when they have a common enemy in their sights. Though knowing them, half will probably slip an IIA (International Intelligence Agency) rep their resume.

So for a look at why Sterling (hell, all of them) should be having "Trust" issues after 11 seasons, check out the newest teaser below- with FXX's Archer returning August 25:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Archer | Trust – Season 12 Preview | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07bfY-3IJJ4)

So get ready for a major "Pam-page", one of the most impressive lube walls in existence, and a ton more in the following official trailer for the return of FXX's Archer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Archer | Official Trailer – Season 12 | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wuPnKfpls8M)

FXX's "Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

FXX's Archer Season 12 features H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital problems, Lana Kane; the late Jessica Walter as Archer's mother and spymaster, Malory Archer; Judy Greer as the loveably crazy office assistant, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the top office spy, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the positively offensive go-getter, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, Algernop Krieger. Joining them this season are guest stars Pamela Adlon, Eric Andre, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. Created by Reed and executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions, Archer is produced by FX Productions.

