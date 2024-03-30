Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: beyonce, opinion, saturday night live, snl, taylor swift

Are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift SNL-Bound This Season? Let's Do The Math!

Could we end up seeing Taylor Swift and/or Beyoncé on NBC's Saturday Night Live before SNL wraps Season 49? Let's crunch the numbers...

With tonight's Ramy Youssef-hosted (with musical guest Travis Scott) edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, the long-running late-night sketch comedy & music series kicks off the first of three new shows as SNL inches closer to wrapping Season 49. While we know who's on tap heading into April, there's still the matter of who we might end up seeing in Studio 8H before the summer break starts. The two people who've been at the top of our speculation list are Beyoncé and Taylor Swift – and for very good reasons. Both either have an album that just dropped or one that's dropping soon – and of all the things that Beyoncé and Swift do (and do well), getting the word out about their music would be at the top of that list. And that's where SNL could fit in because the possible remaining dates could work out nicely for both of them – especially because neither of them is exactly a stranger to Studio 8H. Swift would go from first-time SNL musical guest to first-time host in 2009 while Beyoncé would make her SNL debut in 2001 (alongside Destiny's Child) – with both remembered almost as much for their sketch work as their musical performances. With that in mind, let's throw a bunch of gasoline on our dumpster fires of random speculation, crunch the numbers, and see if it could work.

Okay, so here's what we know (or think we know)…

"Saturday Night Live": SNL has Kristen Wiig & Raye on April 6th and Ryan Gosling & Chris Stapleton on April 13th – putting the season's episode count at 17. Setting aside the strike-impacted previous season, SNL has been running at around 20-21 episodes per season. So taking that into account – and adding in the assumption that SNL will take a two-week break after this upcoming three-episode run – it looks like May 4th, 11th & 18th could be the dates of the final three shows, putting the season's overall count at 20 episodes.

Beyoncé: Beyoncé just released (the amazing) Cowboy Carter on March 29th, with rumblings that there may or may not be a tour this summer supporting it. Being a host/musical guest or musical guest during one of those possibly three remaining shows left this season should be able to fit into the marketing/promotional timeline.

Taylor Swift: Swift wrapped the first leg of her 2024 "The Eras Tour" in Singapore on March 9th, and now the marketing machine has been unleashed for her new album, The Tortured Poets Department (dropping April 19th). Comparing the two calendars, it looks like those three possible final SNL days would work nicely in the album's push.

