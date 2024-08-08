Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity, prime video, travis kelce

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity: Amazon Previews Travis Kelce Series

Set for a three-show premiere on October 16th, here's a preview of Prime Video's Travis Kelce-hosted Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Beginning on October 16th, a whole lot of famous folks will be putting their IQs – and pride – on the line when the 20-episode Amazon MGM Studios Original series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? offers a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, October 16th (with episodes dropping weekly after that). Hosted by Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce, the series offers a new take on the game show you only thought you knew. In this go-around, a contestant will look to ace 11 questions with help from a classroom of celebrities from across the pop culture landscape. The questions will be a cross-section of subjects – all pulled from various elementary school curricula. The prize? We're talking $100,000 – and some pride and self-respect.

Prime Video also released first-look images of the upcoming series, featuring some familiar faces more than willing to put their "smarts" to the test – including comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, and Ron Funches; Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick; former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco; Real Housewife of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais; Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent; podcaster Sophia Stallone; and actress and producer Lilly Singh. Here's a look at the image galleries that were released, along with an official overview of how it all works:

"Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" offers a fun, new twist on the premise of the original popular format. Hosted by Travis Kelce, each game will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from comedy, screen, and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize. Rather than compete against the stars, contestants enlist their help and, in some cases, can even "cheat" off of them. And on the final question, worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th-grade level.

Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is executive produced by Wes Kauble and Mark Burnett, with co-executive producers Sean Kelly, Steve Hughes, Susan Janis-Mashayekhi, and Tamara Akins. The series is produced by MGM Alternative – a division of Amazon MGM Studios – and distributed globally by Amazon MGM Studios Distributions. Barry Poznick and John Steven co-created the original U.S. version of the Emmy-nominated Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

