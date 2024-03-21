Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ark, paramount plus, preview, trailer

ARK: The Animated Series Eps. 1-6 Arrive: Yeoh, Crowe, Tennant & More

Paramount+ dropped six episodes of ARK: The Animated Series, starring Michelle Yeoh, David Tennant, Elliot Page, Vin Diesel & others.

Paramount+ dropped a big surprise on animation fans earlier today. We're not talking about a trailer or preview images or anything like that. The streaming service dropped the first six episodes of ARK: The Animated Series – an all-new original series based on the hit adventure video game ARK: Survival Evolved – are available to stream now exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. For folks outside of those territories, the series will hit screens on Friday, April 19th – with the seven-episode second part of the season set to arrive later this year. And look at the voice cast for this animated adventure – Academy Award winners Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) & Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice), Gerard Butler (Plane), David Tennant (Doctor Who), Oscar nominees Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) & Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy), Madeleine Madden (The Wheel of Time), and Vin Diesel ("Fast & Furious" franchise). Here's a look at the key art poster and official overview – with the announcement trailer waiting for you above:

An animated adaptation of the hit video game featuring Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page, Madeleine Madden, and Vin Diesel, ARK: THE ANIMATED SERIES is a sweeping saga spanning eons of human history. When 21st-century paleontologist Helena Walker (Madden) finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval island populated by prehistoric beasts, she must learn to survive with new allies from throughout time while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world.

A production of Lost Continent Entertainment and Lex + Otis, Paramount+'s ARK: The Animated Series is executive produced by Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak, alongside Marc Diana, Doug Kennedy, Jay Oliva, James Baldanzi, Vin Diesel, and Samantha Vincent for ONE Race Films; Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel for G-Base Entertainment; and Russell Crowe. Stieglitz, Oliva, David Hartman, and Sebastian Montes serve as directors, and the series is co-written by Marguerite Bennett and Kendall Deacon Davis. ARK: Survival Evolved is an original creation of game developer Studio Wildcard.

