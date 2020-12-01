Arrow Star David Ramsey/John Diggle Rejoining Arrowverse in Big Ways

When Arrow star David Ramsey's John Diggle aka Spartan moved to Metropolis during the series finale, we knew that meant he wasn't planning on giving up being a hero any time soon (and what about that emerald ring?). We just didn't know that meant he would be spreading his wings across the entire Arrowverse- on both sides of the camera. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Ramsey will direct five episodes across the DC Comics universe, including Superman & Lois and Supergirl. Ramsey will also guest star in five episodes across the Arrowverse, returning as Diggle in Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, and Batwoman (crossover alert?) along with a "mystery role' in DC's Legends of Tomorrow (not surprisingly, no details were released but… about that ring…).

"I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I've been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera," said Ramsey in a statement when the news was confirmed. "To say I'm excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can't wait to continue telling these stories."

While it's still too early for specific details on the "little green men," DC's Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Phil Klemmer sees the sixth season's "big bads" as a way of streamlining the season's storyline mythology. Considering just how deeply complex this season's narratives became, the change is a welcome one: "I think we like them because on the surface they were so stupid. You get to this fatigue at the end of a season where your mythology becomes very complicated and your bad guys' plans, you know, take a lot of explanation and they become a little heady when you start talking about free will and Fates, and you're just looking for a palette cleanser, " Klemmer explained. "To think about little green men with laser guns who just want to rule the world, you know, Marvin the Martian kinda shape, you're like, "Yes, that's what we need!" Not having to understand who our villains are on any kind of emotional scale means we can focus on the emotional stories of our characters, but then it's just a story of how do we kick these guys' asses."