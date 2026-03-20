Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed: Netflix Series Confirms Time Period, Finalizes Cast

Not only do we now know the time period for Netflix's Assassin's Creed series, but we also have a finalized rundown of the cast lineup.

With production underway in Rome, Italy, we have two big updates to pass along regarding Netflix, Ubisoft, and Showrunners Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener's (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) Assassin's Creed. The high-octane thriller focuses on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The streaming series will follow its characters (reportedly distinct from those in the video games) across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny. As for when this season will be set, it was confirmed earlier today that we're looking at Ancient Rome, 64 AD (with production primarily filming at Cinecittà Studios).

As for the series's cast, we have Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing, Tuesday), Toby Wallace (Euphoria, The Society), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses, Black Doves), Laura Marcus (Bad Education, Death by Lightning), Tanzyn Crawford (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Tiny Beautiful Things), Nabhaan Rizwan (In Camera, KAOS, Juice), and Claes Bang (The Square, Bad Sisters) on board as series regulars.

The finalized lineup of recurring stars now includes Noomi Rapace (Lamb, Prometheus), Ramzy Bedia (Of Money and Blood, Haunted Minds), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Stranger), Corrado Invernizzi (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford v. Ferrari), Sandra Guldberg-Kampp (Foundation, The Rain, Electric Child), Youssef Kerkour (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), Mirren Mack (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple), and Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow).

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," shared Wiener and Patino in a joint statement over the summer, when the news was first announced. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

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