Zombies 5 Greenlit at Disney; Milo Manheim & Meg Donnelly Moving On

Disney announced that Zombies 5 is a go, with Malachi Burton & Freya Skye returning and production set to start this spring for a 2027 debut.

Article Summary Disney greenlights Zombies 5, with production starting this spring for a 2027 release on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly exit lead roles but stay on as executive producers for the franchise.

Malachi Barton and Freya Skye star as Victor and Nova, joined by returning and new cast members including mysterious mermaids.

Zombies 5 plot introduces a mermaid faction testing the fragile peace between Daywalkers and Vampires in Rayburn.

Zombies 5 is coming. Disney has greenlit a fifth installment of their popular franchise. Original stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are moving on, but will stay on as executive producers. Zombies 4 stars Malachi Burton and Freya Skye will move into the starring roles as Victor and Nova. From the original films, Trevor Tordjman returns as Bucky. Zombies 4 stars returning include Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Julian Lerner as Ray, and Mekonnen Knife as Vargas. New additions to the cast include three mysterious mermaids played by Diaana Babnicova as cool-girl Pearl, Taylor Oliver as bad-boy Fin, and Olive Mortimer as tech-wiz Sandy, with Emily Costtrici rounding out the cast as new zombie Izzy. Production will begin this spring in New Zealand. No official title yet, but the teaser above gives us some hints about what will happen.

Zombies 5 Story Details

From the Deadline announcement of the new film: "Following the events of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the newfound peace between the Daywalkers and Vampires is put to the test when a band of fierce mermaids arrives in Rayburn, making waves and casting a persuasive siren song to lure in new allies. Nova and Victor must unite their groups once more to discover what the mermaids are really after in order to protect the fragile harmony they worked so hard to build." Paul Hoen again directs, and the film will feature "next-level" dance sequences choreographed by Dondraico Johnson.

Disney is wasting no time keeping Zombies and Descendants fresh for a new generation. The two franchises are linked together forever, including as a traveling concert experience. This one, however, came out of nowhere and became one of the most popular original series in the company's history. Was that because of Manheim and Donnelly? We are about to find out. No premiere date has been set yet, but it will be on both Disney Channel and Disney+ when it is ready.

