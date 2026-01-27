Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Teaser Trailer Sets March 24th Debut

Premiering on March 24th, here's a teaser trailer and images for Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres March 24 on Disney+, starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio.

The official teaser trailer and new preview images offer a first look at the upcoming eight-episode season.

Season 2 brings major returns like Deborah Ann Woll as Karen and Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones to the Marvel series.

Matt Murdock faces Kingpin’s rule over NYC, with alliances forming to take down his corrupt empire.

Who wants some good news regarding Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 2? How about an official teaser trailer… a new key art poster… and new preview images? Still not enough? How about we also let you know that the eight-episode season will be storming back onto Disney+ screens beginning March 24th? We thought you might like that…

In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell's Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin's corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again S02: Winderbaum on Jessica Jones/Time Jump

Checking in with The Official Marvel Podcast hosts Victoria Ying and Langston Belton earlier this month, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Streaming & Animation, teased where Matt and Fisk find themselves heading into Season 2, and that viewers should pay attention to what Ritter's Jessica Jones has been up to since we last saw her.

Regarding what's ahead for Matt, Winderbaum notes that he's "in a completely different reality now," finding himself "fighting the power in a massive way." For Fisk, it will be about "the trappings of power and how hard it is to hold on to that power once you have it. When power is your only motivation." Matt's biggest obstacle from the start? Getting a lot of different folks who want to take down Fisk on the same page. "You know, it's one thing for like a bunch of people to point in Kingpin's direction and say that guy's bad, but it's another thing to get everybody on the same page. It's really fun to watch him try to do that. But he's got a great partner in Karen Page [Deborah Ann Woll]. So, I'm very excited for people to see that, too," Winderbaum added.

As for the eagerly anticipated return of Ritter's Jessica Jones, Winderbaum teased that Daredevil: Born Again viewers will be in for "a lot of very cool surprises" when it comes to what Jessica has been up to. "It was so exciting when she [Ritter] walked on set for the first time in the leather jacket and the boots, and you're like, 'There she is,'" Winderbaum said. "What's really fun, and I'm not going to spoil anything, but what's really fun about that character is the time jump from the last time we saw her. It's been a while. So, we're reestablishing this character and catching the audience up to what the hell she's been up to. And that is filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

