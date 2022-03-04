Atlanta Season 3 Official Trailer: Things Are Getting Pretty Intense

When FX's Atlanta returns for its third season later this month, Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred /Paper Boi' (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) find themselves in the middle of a successful European tour while navigating their new surroundings as outsiders struggling to adjust to their newfound success. And with that success comes an essential question: will the foursome still be able to stay true to themselves and who they are without selling out? That's a theme that will be taking a front seat this season, but as you're about to see from the official trailer for Glover's Emmy Award-winning series it won't be the only issue the series will tackle as it stares down a fourth & final season later this year.

We're not exactly sure that Glover announcing that Atlanta was ending its run with its fourth season (set for this fall) was at the top of FX Networks' list of things to discuss during last month's TCA winter press event but that's exactly what happened during the session promoting the two-episode March 24 return. "Death is natural," Glover explained during the discussion. "I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren't right, they don't happen. I don't feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers' room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly." That said, Glover isn't completely shutting the door on a return to the show's universe. "If there's a reason to do it, of course. Like a Christmas special," he joked. "It always depends. I like keeping my options open." Now here's a look at the official trailer for FX's Atlanta Season 3, kicking on on March 24 with a two-episode opener.

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds "Earn" (Donald Glover), "Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles" (Brian Tyree Henry), "Darius" (LaKeith Stanfield), and "Van" (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

Glover serves as executive producer, along with Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.