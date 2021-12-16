Attack on Titan: 8 Special OAD Episodes Set to Stream This Weekend

Attack on Titan may be approaching its end, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of it to come. Fans will get to "dedicate their hearts" once more as both Crunchyroll and Funimation will be streaming 8 special OAD (Original Animation DVD) episodes of Attack on Titan all at once on December 19, 2021, ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 on January 9, 2022.

Available to stream for the first time, each 23-minute episode will draw from untold stories that take place before and between the first three seasons of Attack on Titan since the anime began in 2013. All episodes will be subtitled in all of Funimation's global territories, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and on Funimation's European streaming service Wakanim. Audiences can look forward to dubbed versions later in 2022. The collection of Attack on Titan OAD episodes will also be made available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Episodes 1-3 will feature Hange attempting to capture their first live Titan along with a look back at the 104th Cadet Corps' training; episodes 4 and 5 are based on the Attack on Titan: No Regrets spinoff manga, written by Yasuko Kobayashi, that highlights the pasts of Captain Levi and Commander Erwin Smith; and episodes 6-8 are based on the Attack on Titan: Lost Girls spinoff novel series, written by the Attack on Titan anime's screenwriter Hiroshi Seko, that focuses on separate stories featuring Annie Leonhart and Mikasa Ackermann.

Episode 1 – Ilse's Notebook: Memoirs of a Scout Regiment Member

During the time Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and the rest were cadets acquiring the skills and knowledge to defeat Titans, elites of the Scout Regiment under Erwin's command initiated the 49th Exterior Scouting Mission. Hange suggested to Erwin that they capture a Titan, but due to the risk being so high, Erwin's never been willing to go along with the idea. Around this time, Miche discovers a Titan. Unable to completely give up on the idea of capturing one, Hange makes a mad dash to be the first to arrive on the scene…

Episode 2 – The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth

In the year 849, the 104th Cadet Corps Class takes part in training for a hypothetical attack in Trost District, with Commander Pyxis on hand to observe. In the midst of training, a squad consisting of Jean, Armin, and Annie clashes on the front line with a squad consisting of Sasha, Conny, and Reiner. After training ends, it's Commander Pyxis who shows up to mediate between the two arguing groups. Unable to stand by and watch the situation play out, he offers a certain suggestion to Jean and the others…

Episode 3 – Distress

The training imposed on the 104th Cadet Corps Class this time is to split into two squads, and perform a round trip over a stretch of wilderness about 30km in length. There's a report from Daz in Squad 2 that his omni-directional mobility gear was stolen on a path alongside a forest. There's no information about anyone living in that vicinity, and Reiner and the others begin to sense that a gang of thieves is around…

Episode 4 – No Regrets: Part 1

How did Levi become humanity's strongest soldier?! This is the first part of the hit spin-off anime adaptation No Regrets, which depicts the first meeting between Captain Levi and Commander Erwin. The Underground District… It was located beneath the safest region, where a chosen few lived within the protection of all three walls. It's what remains of the abandoned project to migrate the populace underground. For those born and raised in the shadow of the gorgeous royal capital, it was not unusual for them to live their entire lives without setting foot on the surface… It's there that Levi, Furlan, and their newly-added companion Isabel live, when one day a new client comes calling…

Episode 5 – No Regrets: Part 2

According to a deal they made with Erwin, Levi, Furlan, and Isabel joined the Scout Regiment. But this was a ruse, in order to honor a separate deal they'd struck with Lovof! The trio watches for Erwin to leave himself open, and they seek to carry out their plan during an exterior scouting mission … But little do they realize the menace of the Titans waiting outside the walls, or the importance of the decision that's been placed in their hands…

Episode 6 – Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part 1

On that day, Annie Leonhart awoke in her barracks. It was a perfect awakening, on the morning of her day off. However, her scant sense of freedom was soon negated by a sigh. All because she soon recalled the impending task she'd have to perform tomorrow: "Capture Eren Jaeger during the Scout Regiment's 57th Exterior Scouting Mission." With that task close at hand, this girl now experiences a story nobody knew about.

Episode 7 – Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part 2

The Military Police Regiment has been commissioned to search for a runaway. Having been delegated this mission by Hitch, Annie tracks down the whereabouts of a wealthy man's daughter, eventually coming up against the darkness infesting Stohess District… This is the untold tale of Annie's experiences just before her task of capturing Eren.

Episode 8 – Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World

It was raining on that day, too… Mikasa's spirit goes back to that quiet, warm life in the forest. And then, to an encounter as it might have been, one with a boy who changes a girl's world… This dreamlike story is of nine-year-old Eren and Mikasa, who're held together by a strong bond. "You might be the only one who can protect Eren from that immense power."

The first episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will be available on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu starting on January 9, 2022.