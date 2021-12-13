Attack on Titan: Crunchyroll Unveils Crunchy Trailer for Final Season

Attack on Titan is nearing its endgame with the second half of its final season premiering early next year. It's probably going to be pretty faithful to the manga, so if you've read it already, you know what's coming. ALL-OUT WAR!

To whet appetites for the final episodes where all the s*** hits the fan as the series has promised from the beginning, Crunchyroll has released an utterly epic, terrifying, and dark trailer ahead of the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 premiere on January 9. It doesn't spoil any stories, but instead offers a big montage sequence of various Titans – the giant naked zombies with no genitals that are the series' high concept – grabbing and chomping down on various cast members and extras throughout the series. That's a lot of nom-nom-nomming of hapless struggling victims, guys. It's perhaps slightly better than a trailer of the characters screaming and crying since there's a lot of that in Attack on Titan. It always had more screaming and crying than a K-Drama.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Attack on Titan Appetite Dark Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_hQP4Vo2bg)

Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray behind the safety of the walls –but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.

Attack on Titan is based on one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million volumes of the manga in print across the world, the award-winning franchise was created by Hajime Isayama. The anime series is currently produced by MAPPA (Banana Fish; JUJUTSU KAISEN; ZOMBIE LAND SAGA) and licensed from Kodansha (AKIRA; FAIRY TAIL; Fire Force; That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime).

The epic continuation of the worldwide anime phenomenon will start with episode 76 as the lines between friends and enemies become even more blurred. The War for Paradis explodes in Shiganshina and as battle rages on and the true intentions of the masterminds behind the current state of the world become clear…

The mega-hit dark fantasy action series Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will stream on Crunchyroll starting January 9, 2022, subtitled in 8 languages and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. That's how far the international reach of this series goes. This series is anime's answer to Squid Game years before Squid Game came along.