Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 English Dub Begins February 13th

The highly-anticipated English SimulDub™ release of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, which is set to premiere Sunday, February 13, 2022, on Funimation and Crunchyroll. All available episodes of the series simulcast from Japan are currently subtitled in all of Funimation's global territories and in more than 200 countries and territories on Crunchyroll, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and on Funimation's European streaming service Wakanim. The Spanish and Portuguese dubs will also be made available on February 13.

The English language dub cast and crew include:

Bryce Papenbrook – English voice of Eren Jaeger

– English voice of Eren Jaeger Josh Grelle – English voice of Armin Arlelt

– English voice of Armin Arlelt Trina Nishimura – English voice of Mikasa Ackermann

– English voice of Mikasa Ackermann Robert McCollum – English voice of Reiner Braun

– English voice of Reiner Braun Jason Liebrecht – English voice of Zeke Jaeger

– English voice of Zeke Jaeger Mike McFarland – English voice of Jean Kirstein

– English voice of Jean Kirstein Clifford Chapin – English voice of Conny Springer

– English voice of Conny Springer Kellen Goff – English voice of Porco Galliard

– English voice of Porco Galliard Amber Lee Connors – English voice of Pieck Finger

– English voice of Pieck Finger Lindsay Seidel – English voice of Gabi Braun

– English voice of Gabi Braun Bryson Baugus – English voice of Falco Grice

– English voice of Falco Grice Griffin Burns – English voice of Colt Grice

– English voice of Colt Grice Anairis Quiñones – English voice of Yelena

– English voice of Yelena Zeno Robinson – English voice of Onyankopon

– English voice of Onyankopon Jessica Calvello – English voice of Hange Zoë

– English voice of Hange Zoë Matt Shipman – English voice of Floch Forster

– English voice of Floch Forster Bryn Apprill – English voice of Historia Reiss

– English voice of Historia Reiss Chris Hury – English voice of Grisha Yeager

– English voice of Grisha Yeager Matthew Mercer – English voice of Captain Levi

– English voice of Captain Levi Mike McFarland – English ADR Director

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 | Official Trailer 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF3CLhfsqZM)

In the epic continuation of the worldwide anime phenomenon, starting with episode 76, the lines between friends and enemies become even more blurred. The War for Paradis explodes in Shiganshina and as battle rages on and the true intentions of the masterminds behind the current state of the world become clear…

Attack on Titan is one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million volumes of the manga in print across the world, the award-winning franchise was created by Hajime Isayama. The anime series is currently produced by MAPPA (Banana Fish; JUJUTSU KAISEN; ZOMBIE LAND SAGA) and licensed from Kodansha (AKIRA; FAIRY TAIL; Fire Force; That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime).