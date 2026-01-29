Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again S02: Yes, That's 100% D'Onofrio in Boxing Scene

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio made it clear that i'ss 100% him in that Wilson Fisk/Kingpin boxing scene from the trailer.

Article Summary Vincent D’Onofrio confirms he personally performed the Kingpin boxing scene in Daredevil: Born Again S2 trailer

Fans questioned whether face replacement was used, but D’Onofrio insists it’s 100% him in action

The dedicated cast, including Charlie Cox, continues to uphold intense physical demands for their roles

Season two features returning favorites like Jessica Jones and debuts on March 24 on Disney+

Vincent D'Onofrio is always the consummate professional in everything he does as a jack-of-all-trades talent from his various character roles as some of pop culture's most memorable villains in Jurassic World (2015), Men in Black (1997), The Cell (2000), a tragic figure in Full Metal Jacket (1987), and the lead role like on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. His most prominent high-profile role lately is arguably the MCU's greatest TV villain in Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, which he's played since the Netflix incarnation of Daredevil in 2015. While the series was sadly cut short after Disney opted not to renew its deal in favor of its own streaming service, Disney+, the Drew Goddard series was cancelled, but it would return in the form of Daredevil: Born Again in 2025, with the major players back in the fold. With the success of the new series, now behind The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane as showrunner, Disney released their first trailer for season two of Born Again, which sees Fisk keeping up his fighting prowess in the boxing ring instead of his sworn enemies. A fan asked whether it was the 66-year-old in that scene, and the actor responded on social media.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Vincent D'Onofrio Admits He Puts in the Physical Work

"Hold on, is this face replacement or is [Vincent D'Onofrio] THAT FUCKING BUFF," the fan asked, to which the actor responded simply, "Definitely all me." It's not really a surprise, given how dedicated both star Charlie Cox, who plays the title character and alter ego, Matt Murdock, and D'Onofrio are to putting in the work for the intense training, given the genre and the physically demanding nature of the show. The stunts from the Disney+ series have kept up on par with the Netflix original, which also featured the returns of Wilson Bethel's Bullseye and Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

Also featured in the trailer are another returning face from the Netflix Marvel era, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, not losing a step with her abrasive nature and take-no-shit attitude, and holdovers Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, both returning as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Season two picks up after seeing Mayor Fisk put New York City under martial law, and his task force continues to sweep the city for "masked vigilantes" while holding Castle in his makeshift prison. Daredevil: Born Again season two premieres on Disney+ on March 24th.

