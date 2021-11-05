DC's Stargirl Season 2 Finale Review: Thankfully, The Gang's All Here!

DC's Stargirl season 2 finale, titled "Summer School: Chapter Thirteen", finally pays off the last 6 weeks of setup with a huge action set piece that dances between a finale and a cast reunion. Combining the powers of light and dark, Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) unleashes the final part of his master plan, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson), the JSA, and nearly every character that has been on this season bands together to take him down once and for all. Sylvester (Joel McHale) finally shows up to help Courtney and tease the origins of the Cosmic Staff. Creator and showrunner Geoff Johns returns to pen this action-packed episode, but with so many characters onscreen it is almost impossible to give everyone something to do or say. Johns manages to give most of them a satisfying conclusion to their individual arcs while focusing on the Boss Battle. The intricate choreography, swooping camera moves, and special effects combine in an action sequence the likes of we haven't seen since Episode 6.

It's finally time to recognize young Milo Stein, who plays Young Bruce Gordon/ Eclipso. Stein has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting this season, playing a gleefully evil Eclipso and displaying talent well beyond his years. as he implements his plan to take over Courtney.

I'm giving director Greg Beeman major points for homaging Sam Raimi's Deadites. From Eclipso's erratic movements, with wind and lighting effects, to Pat, somewhat comically, fighting himself this episode is filled with some deep Evil Dead II vibes. Another handful of points for a straight shout-out to Lost Boys when Mike (Trae Romano) enters the fray. Points for Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) and Thunderbolt's (Jim Gaffigan) hilarious takedown of Eclipso. Throw in a chef's kiss for an epic group hero shot that hasn't been done this well since The Avengers.

Now, let's take away a few points for a couple of storylines that fell a little flat. Grundy's bond with Rick (Cameron Gellman), teased all season, pays off, but he is almost immediately dispatched. Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) is hardly used and Sportsmaster, Tigress, and Sportsmaster II ( (Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Stella Smith) show up, but really only complete the reunion, and remind us that they will be a big part of Season 3. Three storylines that hovered in the "B" plot all season, seemingly only as set up for Season 3, left me wanting more. Chuck (Alex Collins), although set up as a mentor to Beth (Anjelika Washington), is disappointingly limited to pretty much just standing next to her. I was really hoping for more from this team-up.

On the way out the door, DC's Stargirl reminds us that Cameron/ Icicle Jr.(Hunter Sansone) is still in play and, as I predicted a few weeks ago, the post-credit scene confirms Nurse (Dr. in comics) Love, Mr. Bones (Keith David), and the Helix Institute will play a bigger role next season.

All that said, The CW's DC's Stargirl Season 2 finale "Summer School: Chapter Thirteen" slaps. Everyone and I mean everyone, joins together in an action-packed final battle that shines a light on each hero and villain alike. Slightly weighed down and bloated at times, the episode eventually finds its way to a satisfying conclusion, and lays down some huge teases for season 3, titled "Frenemies"

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 13 "Summer School: Chapter Thirteen" Review by Jimmy Leszczynski 9 / 10 The CW's DC's Stargirl Season 2 finale "Summer School: Chapter Thirteen" slaps. Everyone, and I mean everyone, joins together in an action-packed final battle that shines a light on each hero and villain alike. Slightly weighed down and bloated at times, the episode eventually finds its way to a satisfying conclusion, and lays down some huge teases for Season 3: "Frenemies."