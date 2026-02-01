Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged:

Bad Bunny Sends Message During Grammys Acceptance Speech: "ICE Out"

"ICE out." Bad Bunny delivered a message while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album during tonight's Grammys broadcast.

A week before he's set to headline the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, global phenomenon Bad Bunny had a message while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album (Debi Tirar Mas Fotos) during tonight's Grammys broadcast: "ICE out." Bad Bunny's message was in response to national protests against the Trump Administration's Department of Homeland Security and its ICE agents over acts of violence that have been committed in a number of cities – with the recent focus being on the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans… hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different; if we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that's the way to do it. With love. Don't forget that please," Bad Bunny added.

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

