Bad Monkey: Reese Antoinette Discusses Working with Bill Lawrence

Reese Antoinette (Dexter: Resurrection) spoke with Bleeding Cool about working with series creator Bill Lawrence on AppleTV+'s Bad Monkey.

Coming out of the New York University scene, Reese Antoinette landed some huge opportunities in 2024, starting with the indie biopic The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire and the AppleTV+ black comedy Bad Monkey for TV legend Bill Lawrence, the mastermind behind sitcom classics like Spin City, Scrubs, Cougar Town, and the critically-acclaimed AppleTV+ series Ted Lasso and Shrinking. Bad Monkey follows Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), a former police detective who has been reduced to conducting restaurant inspections in South Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist pulls Yancy into a world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. While promoting her work on Dexter: Resurrection, Antoinette, who plays Dawnie in the series based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name, spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with Lawrence on the series, which has been renewed for a second season, and filming is scheduled to start in September.

Bad Monkey: Reese Antoinette on How Lawrence "Welcomed" Her to TV

What's your fondest memory of being on 'Bad Monkey' and working with Bill Lawrence?

Bill Lawrence is a genius, to be honest with you. All the shows he's produced are so understanding of people and where we are now with individuals that we should focus on, but we don't focus on. He's great at understanding the worlds of people. When we were working on 'Bad Monkey' in Miami, it was clear that it was important to bring the essence of Florida into the show. We should keep it real to this place and this time in the writing, not just in the location, because it's shooting in a different place for season two. The intentionality, I think, is so important and key, and I felt like Bill brought that to everybody on set.

That was my first role out of grad school, so I was like, "What's going on here, everybody?" and Bill was like, "Welcome to television!" [laughs]. That kind of welcoming arms and energy is so important for a new actor. That was my first experience, and I take that to heart. It means a lot to me, and as I watched his other shows, 'Ted Lasso' and 'Shrinking,' it has that same level of understanding of the way people are, and that's pretty fucking cool.

Reese, thank you for your time. When Bill gets around to working on that "Scrubs" revival, I hope he thinks of you, too.

Thank you so much. That means a lot to me.

New episodes of Dexter: Resurrection, which also stars Michael C. Hall, Jack Alcott, David Zayas, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, and James Remar, air Sundays on Showtime and are available to stream on Paramount+ Premium. Season one of Bad Monkey, which also stars L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, and Jodie Turner-Smith, is available on AppleTV+.

