Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, ballard, Bosch, harry bosch, Michael Connelly, prime video, Renée Ballard

Ballard: Mosley, Field, Moroles, Hill Join "Bosch: Legacy" Spinoff

Bosch Universe: Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles & Amy Hill have joined Prime Video's Maggie Q-starring Renée Ballard series.

What's that? You're interested in knowing who else has joined the cast of Prime Video and bestselling author Michael Connelly's Maggie Q-starring "Det. Renée Ballard" spinoff series (possibly Ballard)? Well, today's a good day to have that question answered because Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), and Amy Hill (Mom) have all signed on as series regulars. The four join a cast that includes Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), and John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story).

According to the official descriptions, Mosley's Ted Rawls is a reserve officer who has reluctantly been assigned to cold cases to keep an eye on Ballard. Field's Colleen Hatteras is an enthusiastic and eccentric volunteer who believes her "intuitions" could be helpful in solving cases. Moroles' Martina Castro is a sharp legal intern who is eager to prove her worth to the department. Hill's Tutu is Ballard's spunky grandma and biggest source of support.

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will serve as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

Taylor stars as Samira Parker, a wary, impulsive, and tough woman with a burning desire for justice. Growing up, most everyone Samira knew shared a healthy distrust of the police, but her grandfather, whom Samira looked up to as a kid, was on the force and believed in using his police badge to protect and aid his community. However, being a cop now is a different kind of challenge than it was back then. Five years after leaving the police force, Samira's former mentor, Renee Ballard (Q), convinces her to return to the LAPD's Cold Case Unit, where she works to right the wrongs of the past and bring peace to families and victims, and in the process, Samira slowly restores her own sense of justice.

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!