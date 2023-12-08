Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: barry manilow, christmas, nbc, preview, teaser

Barry Manilow Serves Up Some "Rudolph" in Christmas Special Preview

Check out Barry Manilow performing "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" during NBC's "Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas."

Article Summary Barry Manilow to perform hits and holiday classics in NBC’s Christmas special.

Preview of "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" from "A Very Barry Christmas" released.

Manilow hits impressive 637 shows at Westgate, surpassing Elvis Presley's record.

"A Very Barry Christmas" to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Monday.

Set to hit screens on December 11th (and stream on Peacock the following day), NBC's Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas sees Barry Manilow and his 24-piece band performing a musical lineup that includes greatest hits such as "Copacabana," "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," and "Looks Like We Made It." But what kind of holiday special would this be without some holiday songs? We can also expect favorites such as "Jingle Bells," "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer," "Feliz Navidad," and "White Christmas." And since this is Barry Manilow we're talking about, there's a very good chance that a certain jolly, red-suited fellow could make an appearance since… you know… Manilow's got connections.

To help get you back in the spirit, NBC released a preview clip of Manilow performing "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer," followed by a look back at what Manilow had to share about what viewers can expect:

Here's a look back at Manilow's interview with Helen Little from 106.7 Lite FM, with the two covering a wide range of topics (check the following clip out at around the 5:35 mark for what Manilow had to share about what viewers can expect:

Manilow is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time, and his record-breaking career spans seven decades. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning performer, composer & songwriter has sold more than 85 million albums, released 13 #1 hits, and recently performed his 637th show at the Westgate, beating Elvis Presley's previously held record for most appearances on the same stage. Manilow's passion for music drives him to perform live around the world for his incredibly dedicated fanbase. He was recently honored at Carnegie Hall by The New York Pops, with the composer & performer recently completing a sold-out run at Radio City Music Hall and his second musical, Harmony, opening on Broadway.

NBC's Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas is executive produced by Manilow, Garry Kief, and Rob Kief for Stiletto Entertainment and Paul Morphos of PJM Productions. In addition, the special is directed by Matt Askew (Weekends with Adele). The holiday special premieres on Monday, December 11 at 10 pm ET/PT (and streams the next day on Peacock).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!