Barry Season 4 Begins Production Soon: Bill Hader Directing All 8 Eps

Even with about a month to go until the award-winning HBO series reaches its Season 3 finale, fans of Bill Hader & Alec Berg's Barry already have a glimmer of hope for the future. This afternoon, the cable giant announced that the dark comedy had been renewed for a fourth run… but there's more! Not only will Hader direct all eight episodes, but production on Season 4 is also set to kick off in Los Angeles in June (yup, next month). Joining Hader in the Season 3 cast are Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Sarah Burns, D'Arcy Carden, and Michael Irby.

Now with that in mind, here's a look back at the official trailer for the current season of HBO's Barry:

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Bill Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

The first two seasons of the critically-acclaimed series have received a total of thirty Emmy nominations & six Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Hader); Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Winkler); Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. "Bill, Alec and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of BARRY, it's a masterful blend of laughs and suspense," says Gravitt. "I'm so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season," said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming, when the news of a fourth season was first announced. Barry was created, written & directed by Berg & Hader; executive produced by Hader, Berg, Aida Rodgers, and Liz Sarnoff; produced by Julie Camino.