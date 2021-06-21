Batwoman Previews Batwing Debut; Wallis Day Shares Scarred Bat Symbol

It's 17 episodes down and one to go for the second season of The CW's Batwoman– and what a finale it's going to be. To stop the madness that Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) unleashed upon Gotham, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) will need the entire Bat Team to save that day- and that means Camrus Johnson's Luke Fox will be suiting up as the armored hero Batwing. While the costume was officially revealed earlier this month, The CW released a promo for "Power" that begins to give viewers a better sense of the costume, sizing, etc. Here's a look at some screencaps, followed by an overview of the season finale, a season finale promo, and a very cool sneak preview you don't want to miss:

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 18 "Power": SEASON FINALE – In the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city's hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets. Meanwhile, Alice's attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day). In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.

"Honestly, it's hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero," said Johnson in a statement at the time the images were released. "The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity – to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It's hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I'll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!"

For showrunner Caroline Dries, the reveal is the culmination of something that's been in the works for some time. "I've been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a fundamental part of our Bat Team way back in the pilot development stages," she explained. "I can speak for Cam when I say, 'So has he!' But this character couldn't come out of nowhere. We built this character from a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began setting up in season one, and I look forward to unfolding it over the course of season three."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×18 Promo "Power" (HD) Season 2 Episode 18 Promo Season Finale (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDEiC6pSlmk)

And here's a look at Wallis Day with Rachel Skarsten showing off a slight change to the Batwoman costume that could mean everything going forward; a slash across the bat symbol- teasing a potential Red Hood-ish future?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wallis Day (@wallisday)