Batwoman S03E10 "Toxic" Images: Poison Ivy Has a Date with Gotham Dam

Heading into next week's episode of The CW's Batwoman, we have some major movement on the Ryan (Javicia Leslie) & Sophie (Meagan Tandy) romantic front; Luke (Camrus Johnson) recommitting himself to being Batwing & not living in his father's shadow; Diggle (David Ramsey) & Jada (Robin Givens) getting their hands on the one thing that might cure Marquis (Nick Creegan); Renee (Victoria Cartagena) walking away from an unhealthy relationship; and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) started showing some serious sisterly feelings. But perhaps the most concerning development? Mary (Nicole Kang) finally did get a chance to "meet her maker," and now that Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) is back to full strength? She's looking to finish the plan Batman stopped the first time, as you're about to see from the preview images, promo, and overview for "Toxic":

Now here's a look at the promo and official overview for next week's episode of The CW's Batwoman:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 3×10 Promo "Toxic" (HD) Season 3 Episode 10 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpFfO5qnusY)

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 1o "Toxic": THE TIES THAT BIND – Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) hands are full as she juggles Jada's (Robin Givens) demands, Mary's (Nicole Kang) ever-increasing power, and a new romantic entanglement. Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan, and Victoria Cartagena and guest-starring Bridget Regan. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.