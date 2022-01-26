Batwoman S03E10 "Toxic" Preview: Alice Has a Plan to Get at Poison Ivy

With the next episode of The CW's Batwoman now only hours away, we had a lot to unpack from last week's episode- beginning with some major movement on the Ryan (Javicia Leslie) & Sophie (Meagan Tandy) romantic front. In addition, we had Luke (Camrus Johnson) recommitting himself to being Batwing & not living in his father's shadow; Diggle (David Ramsey) & Jada (Robin Givens) getting their hands on the one thing that might cure Marquis (Nick Creegan); and Renee (Victoria Cartagena) walking away from an unhealthy relationship (but for how long?). But the following look at "Toxic" finds Alice (Rachel Skarsten) so concerned about Mary (Nicole Kang) now that Mary's teamed up with Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) that she's actually going to Team Batwoman for help.

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for tonight's episode "Toxic," followed by a reminder of the previously-released images, promo, and overview for the next chapter:

Now here's a look at the promo and official overview for this week's episode of The CW's Batwoman:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 3×10 Promo "Toxic" (HD) Season 3 Episode 10 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpFfO5qnusY)

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 1o "Toxic": THE TIES THAT BIND – Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) hands are full as she juggles Jada's (Robin Givens) demands, Mary's (Nicole Kang) ever-increasing power, and a new romantic entanglement. Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan, and Victoria Cartagena and guest-starring Bridget Regan. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.