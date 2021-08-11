BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 August 21: Supernatural Star Rallies SPN Family

Flies in the vasoline we are. Sometimes it blows my mind. Keep getting stuck here all the time. It isn't you, isn't me. Search for things that you can't see. Going blind out of reach Somewhere in the vasoline… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Stone Temple Pilots (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. The Wednesday newbies include a triple dose of Rick and Morty, The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane likes having Victor Garber around, and Supernatural & Walker star Jared Padalecki rallies the SPN Family to help out one of their own. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Wednesday, August 11, 2021:

10. Rick and Morty Season 5 E08 Review: The Heartbreak of Blood Ridge

9. Rick and Morty Season 5 Has Us Rethinking Our Approach to the Series

8. The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)

7. Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Focus: Willow's Slayer-Witch Daughter

6. The Punisher Symbol, Jon Bernthal & Why Bad Decisions Matter: Opinion

5. The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Likes Victor Garber Being On Set

4. Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back

3. Law & Order: Meloni Breaks Internet, Needs Hargitay's Help Fixing It

2. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Says Not So Fast Assuming Clone Beth

1. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Calls On SPN Family For Touching Cause

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Dave Bautista has two words for Ted Cruz, Kristen Schaal talks brief South Park stint, Neil Gaiman comments on The Sandman & American Gods, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has a solution to Christopher Meloni's problem, and What If…? proves a solid mixed bag so far;

What If…? Episodes 1-3 Review: A Mixed Bag That Ends Up Just Fine

Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Has a Solution to Meloni's Big Problem

The Sandman Casting Confirmed, Set Safety; American Gods Still Alive?

South Park: Kristen Schaal Recalls Her Brief Writing Stint & Firing

Dave Bautista Has Two Words for Ted Cruz: "TRUMP B****"

