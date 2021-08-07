The Sandman Casting Confirmed, Set Safety; American Gods Still Alive?

One of the things we enjoy about covering The Sandman creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, Coraline); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's (The Dark Knight, Foundation) upcoming Netflix adaptation, is that it gives us another reason to keep an eye on Gaiman's Twitter account. If you're not following him, you definitely need to. In the social media sea of constant noise that's out there, Gaiman's Twitter account is one of those rare examples of something you end up leaving feeling smarter than when you first engaged with it. And we usually end up learning more than we expected, with the past 24 hours being a perfect example. Responding to a tweet from The Sandman audio adaptation star Kat Dennings (Death) about the desperate need for production sets to be safer. Not only did we learn more about Gaiman's past and continued commitment to set safety, but we also had new casting news confirmed as well as a brief but still surprising update on STARZ's American Gods (surprising because we were feeling bitter and cynical about the whole thing).

First up, we have a look at Gaiman's response to Dennings' tweet demanding safe sets to work by emphasizing the importance health & safety will have on Good Omens 2 and Anansi Boys. In response to a question about American Gods, Gaiman kept hope alive by responding, "Starz and Fremantle are committed to finishing the story." While that may still be the line that's been in play since the series ended, it's still a hopeful lifeline that's better to have than total PR silence:

Making sure that Good Omens 2 and Anansi Boys are safe sets is so important to our teams. We can't afford the cost to people if they aren't (let alone the costs to the productions). Those of us making TV or film owe it to everyone to have and maintain safe sets. https://t.co/G36UfG82kE — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Actor Lourdes Faberes (Good Omens) seconded Gaiman, tweeting, "The Covid police in your other show we're not allowed to talk about yet were very thorough. And that was in deep Covid when hardly anyone was jabbed yet. The things we got to do would not have been possible without all the strictest shielding, both human and plastic." As for that "other show"? Turns out it was The Sandman, with Gaiman confirming that Faberes was a member of the cast (we're just not sure as who yet) and calling their performance "wonderful":

I think we can allow people to know that you're in Sandman by now, Lourdes. (And wonderful you are.) Yes, the Sandman Covid protocols have been astonishing. And followed. https://t.co/rZGu5T84OA — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Finally, in response to a fan whose brother worked on the set of one of Gaiman's adaptations who praised the set for its concerns about health & safety protocols, Gaiman once again reaffirmed his commitment to keeping his sets safe for the team: "It makes me sad and angry when I hear from cast and crew on shows that don't actively protect their people. I'm proud of the 'Sandman' team and really impressed by the 'Good Omens' and 'Anansi Boys' planning":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Sandman | Behind The Scenes Sneak Peek | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fK-Bl7gZ9s8&t=5s)

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.