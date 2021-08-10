Dave Bautista Has Two Words for Ted Cruz: "TRUMP B****"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has two words for Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and they aren't "SUCK IT!" Well, The Animal would probably want to say those two words to Senator Cruz as well, but there are only so many characters in a tweet. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Cruz, who The Animal has called "the definition of a sleazy politician" and wondered who voted for "this slimy cuck."

What captured Bautista's attention this time was a video of Cruz claiming Democrats have a "herd mentality" in obeying a single person, which is ironic considering Republicans' longstanding obedience to Donald Trump, especially Cruz, who has gladly acted as the former president's lapdog despite Trump calling Cruz's wife ugly and accusing his father of playing a role in the assassination of JFK. Cruz said:

Ted Cruz accuses congressional Democrats of having a herd mentality where they obey one person pic.twitter.com/wodbrWcC7x — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Outraged by Cruz's comments, Bautista was quick to reply:

At press time, Senator Cruz had not responded to Bautista's tweet, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

