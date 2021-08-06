Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back

While LeVar Burton achieved his dream of becoming Jeopardy! host, it was an experience that was all-too-short. As part of a series of guest hosts for season 37 to succeed late host Alex Trebek, Sony Pictures Television is looking to finalize talks with executive producer Mike Richards to serve as the next permanent host. Upon learning the news, the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor took to Twitter to address disappointed fans. "I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I've won," he wrote. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure."

It's clear from the Reading Rainbow host's grace that Jeopardy! didn't deserve him. While Richards admitted the guest host format served as an audition for Trebek's successor, it makes you wonder given the outcome how much of a shot everyone else had if Sony's ultimate plan was to go in-house for the replacement. Burton's run occupied the final week of July that featured a new series record for futility that would make Saturday Night Live's Celebrity Jeopardy skits proud.

Love and Support for Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton

Despite the snub, Burton continues to see an outpouring of support in hopes of another hosting gig worthy of his name. Among them is his Next Generation co-star Brent Spiner, who played Lt. Commander Data alongside Burton's Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge not only as shipmates but also as best friends across all seven seasons and four films "Love you, Burt," Spiner wrote. Other celebrity hosts who had shots include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actor Mayim Bialik (Big Bang Theory, Call Me Kat, and former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings.

