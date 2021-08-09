Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Has a Solution to Meloni's Big Problem

Over the weekend, we reported how Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) had hit up Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) to help him fix the internet that he had broken last week when social media lost its collective s**t over his Men's Health cover story and photoshoot. Because as funny and very "Meloni" as the photos were, social media turned into a massive Meloni thirst fest for a good 24-48 hours. At the time of our initial reporting, Hargitay had yet to respond but the world held out hope. And that hope was rewarded kingly on Sunday when Hargitay took to Instagram to let Meloni know "I got you" while offering him the one thing guaranteed to fix all kinds of breaks.

Here's a look at Hargitay's post, where she also offers Meloni her sympathy because she more that understands how it feels to break something accidentally:

Now here's a look back at Meloni hitting up his friend & on-screen partner in crime-solving:

And just in case you need an example of how Meloni was able to take a hammer to the internet last week, here's a look behind the scenes at his Men's Health photoshoot:

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother.

