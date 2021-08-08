Law & Order: Meloni Breaks Internet, Needs Hargitay's Help Fixing It

If you've been following our coverage of how production is rolling along with Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime, you know that Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) have been communicating with each other via video on Instagram to make sure the other one's doing okay. That's especially nice to see considering Hargitay is still healing from a leg injury and Meloni's busy breaking the internet (and being the reason "zaddy" is now a part of our vocabulary). In case you didn't hear about the latter, Meloni was the focus of a Men's Health cover story and photo layout that was funny and informative and made millions of men half his age look down at their stomachs and sigh. Because as funny and very "Meloni" as the photos were, there's no escaping the fact that the dude's jacked. And apparently, the internet agreed, with social media turning into a massive Meloni thirst fest for a good 24-48 hours.

But Meloni being the person that he is, isn't willing to fix what he's broken. He just isn't sure how, so who better to hit up than his friend & on-screen partner in crime-solving Hargitay? And that's just what he did (unfortunately, no response from Hargitay at this time):

And just in case you need an example of how Meloni was able to take a hammer to the internet this week, here's a look behind the scenes at his Men's Health photoshoot:

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.