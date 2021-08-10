Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Says Not So Fast Assuming Clone Beth

With slightly less than a month to go until the one-hour fifth season finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, director Erica Hayes and writer Albro Lundy's "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" offered a lot for fans to chew on over the next three-plus weeks. One of those dangling threads had to deal with Beth but for the sake of spoilers? We'll keep the details vague. Let's just say that what we learned in the episode apparently feeds into a pretty dark theory out there regarding Rick's daughter. While recapping and analyzing the episode, Nerdist addressed that theory (you can check it out here), which Harmon checked out before adding a comment on the Instagram post to add some clarity. Specifically, that the assumption a Beth may be a clone doesn't take into consideration that she could also be "a daughter from a universe in which she didn't die."

In the following look behind the scenes of "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort", Lundy, Harmon, and producer Steve Levy discuss why now was the right time to revisit Birdperson:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | Inside the Episode: Rickternal Friendship of the Spotless Mind | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQycg1wdNrM)

Earlier this month, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned Rick and Morty shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)

