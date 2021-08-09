The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Likes Victor Garber Being On Set

With what could be the final week of Season 3 filming on Seth MacFarlane and Hulu's The Orville (give or take a day or two), we going straight to MacFarlane himself for an update. After a whole bunch of positive words from the streaming service regarding the sci-fi series' potential future, MacFarlane is giving fans the heads-up that Victor Garber (Planetary Union Fleet Admiral Halsey) is on set. Well, at least some facsimile of Garber is on set, to say the least. Confused? It'll all make sense in a minute…

Here's a look at MacFarlane's post from earlier this afternoon expressing his appreciation for having Garber on The Orville set- and apparently running security on his car? We're not sure that's a good idea, though. He's looking kinda "flat" and coming across a little "stiff" (you're welcome):

MacFarlane also introduced fans to the biggest star on a television production, the mobile succulent cart:

"The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals for Hulu, told Deadline Hollywood (while confirming MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would direct episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained. Here's a look at Costantino's post late Friday/early Saturday offering the sweet free swag (and for those of you looking to download your open copies, head on over to here):

