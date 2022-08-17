Beavis and Butt-Head S09E04: Doppelgangers & Nachos-Stealing Raccoons

Welcome back to our weekly previews of what's ahead for Mike Judge & Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. This week brings us preview images for this week's two-story fourth episode. In "The New Enemy," the duo wage war against some nachos-stealing raccoons. While in "Doppelganger," a dead-ringer for Butt-Head fools Beavis… and then he won't leave Beavis alone. But don't take our words for it, check out the following preview images for just a taste of what's to come:

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 9 Episode 4 – "The New Enemy": Raccoons steal Beavis and Butt-Head's nachos, and the boys fight back. "Doppelganger": Beavis mistakes a stranger for Butt-Head, and then can't get rid of him.

The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever! The '90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.

"'Beavis and Butt-Head' started with me animating a two-minute short, and then a second one that was like three minutes. [I made it] in my house, by myself, with nobody. My ex-wife helped out a little bit, but there was no [one else]. And then MTV came along, and it did irk me a little bit that it was called MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head," Judge revealed to EW while explaining his name in the title. With a reboot being considered, Judge's manager suggested a name change for the series. "I was like, why not?" Judge added with a laugh. "If it was already MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head, I'll take that spot."

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, the series ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society; and would go on to spinoff the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.