Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3 Confirmed; S02 Set for Comedy Central

MTV Entertainment Studios is bringing back Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head for Season 3, with Season 2 set for Comedy Central next month.

With all due respect to Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day, when given the opportunity, we'll take the original over Saturday Night Live's version (though it really was a great sketch). Fans of Mike Judge's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head were on the receiving end of some great news – with MTV Entertainment Studios officially bringing back the animated duo for a third season – currently in production and set to hit Comedy Central in 2025.

But that's definitely not all, because the second season of the popular series will hit Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 10th, at 10 pm ET/PT – but the basic cable festivities actually begin a week earlier. That's right, the feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe will be hitting Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 10 pm ET/PT. Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Judge, Lew Morton, and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina & Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse. Follow the slightly-less-than-dynamic-duo on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and join the conversation with #BeavisAndButtHead.

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, the series ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society and would go on to spinoff the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries, featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment, including Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount Network, among others – and its Studios arm produces 120+ series annually, including some of today's biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge, Jersey Shore, and more.

