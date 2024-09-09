Posted in: TV | Tagged: barmey's world, barney

Beginning This October, It's Barney's World – We're Just Living In It

It's big... it's purple... and it has plans for global domination. Barney's World, a new take on the purple dinosaur, hits Max on October 14.

Barney is back, this time on Max! The beloved purple dinosaur is springing into streaming with Barney's World, coming to Max on October 14. Barney's World will follow dinosaurs Barney, Billy, and Baby Bop and their human friends David, Mel, and Vivie on musical adventures together around the playground and beyond. Each of the eleven-minute episodes will guide audiences through big preschool emotions, demonstrating love for themselves, others, and their communities. The 52 episodes will release on Oct. 14 on Max and air on Cartoon Network beginning Oct. 18.

Barney (Jonathan Langdon) is the titular singing and dancing dinosaur who embodies love, friendship, and caring about his community and friends. Bryn McAuley plays Baby Bop, a cutesy, borderline-bossy dinosaur who is an advocate for all feelings, no matter how big or small. Jonathan Tan voices Billy, an energetic and adventurous dinosaur who loves to play and be on the move. He encourages kids to express their feelings and care for themselves.

Their human friends on the playground are David, Mel, and Vivie. Jayd Deroché voices David, an empathetic, self-aware, caring kid who loves giving big hugs. Diana Tsoy plays Mel is active, competitive, tri-lingual (Korean, Spanish, and English), and loves sharing her culture with friends. Vivie (Ella Paciocco) is a creative, free spirit who paints and loves performing. Vivie and her Nonna love to cook together, sharing their Italian traditions.

"Barney & Friends" was the television debut for the now-iconic purple dinosaur and aired for 14 seasons globally across multiple networks from 1988 to 2010. The live-action series took place in a preschool-type classroom and playground and taught preschool audiences social cues, manners, responsibility, culture, and community through music, dance, and demonstrations. Similar to the Mickey Mouse Club, the show gave many young stars their start in television, like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. Barney's World is streaming on Max starting October 14 and will air on Cartoon Network in North America, Cartoonito in European and Australian regions, and Discovery Kids in Latin America.

