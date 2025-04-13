Posted in: TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 E15: Lip-Sync Smackdown the House Down

The penultimate episode of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 saw our eliminated queens returning for a three-round lip-sync battle.

In the penultimate episode of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17, the eliminated queens reunite in the werkroom and take to the main stage to compete in three rounds of a lip sync for the title of "Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses" and a cash prize of $50,000. Of course, our four finalists, Onya Nurve, Lexi Love, Sam Star, and Jewels Sparkles, are strictly spectating and there for moral support, of course. In a new twist this season, the queens can either pick their song or their opponent, leaving either their opponent up to Bruno's golden hopper or the song choice up to their opponent.

The first round of this round of "Drag Race" consisted of:

Hormona Lisa was picked first and chose the song "Liza with a Z" by Liza Minnelli, and if Suzie Toot were to ever manifest anything, her ball would be pulled out of the hopper, but alas, the Drag gods paired up Lydia Butthole Kollins and she rightfully mopped the floor with miss Hormona, making her first eliminated, which feels correct. No shade to Lydia, but Suzie Toot 100% won that lip sync – the editors kept cutting to her on the sidelines lip-syncing along without missing a beat, right in between Hormona not knowing the lyrics. Guuuuurrrrrlllll bye times 3.

Suzie Toot, heartbroken that the singular song with her name on it was taken, chose Joella, who picked "Training Season" by Dua Lipa. I was expecting this to be a boring number, something easy breezy Suzie could clean up nicely, but when I tell you that Miss Toot TURNED IT OUT, trust. It's not like Joella ever stood a chance, but Suzie did not have to feed us as well as she did with that.

And out of nowhere, here comes Suzie Toot: Lesbian Thirst Trap with the wig reveal of the CENTURY and it not only gives life, it brings people back from the dead. She went from typical Suzie in a big top tent dress to Rosie the Riveter to Chappell Roan, and it was absolute perfection. 10/10, no notes; this is not only Suzie's time to shine, but her way of giving RuPaul the middle finger and saying, "See America? This shit is rigged; no finale lip sync will be better than this." And I, for one, agree, but we'll have to wait a week for the finale to see if that prediction rings true.

Back to the bracket, though, and speaking of surprising competitors, up next is Lucky Starzzz, who chose "Step By Step" by Whitney Houston, joined by Acacia Forgot. Lucky may have duck-walked her way into victory, but this was a glow-up for Acacia as well. In the immortal words of Sam Star, "You didn't lose, her titties just won" and so true that is – it is hard to beat dribbling basketball boobies.

Arrietty is up next and selects "Blow Me" by P!nk, going against Kori King, while the elf Arrietty turned it and pulled out streamers like this was rhythmic gymnastics; Kori gave emotion and energy to the house down and took the "w" here.

For the last battle of this round, it's Crystal Envy vs Lana Ja'Rae, and in a strategic move, Lana picks "You Make Me Feel" by Sylvester, knowing it's one of RuPaul's favorites and it's not really in Crystal's wheelhouse, and that move paid off for sure. Crystal put up a good fight but Lana danced circles around her seemingly constant reveals. It was like Hormona vs Butthole all over again, but way more entertaining.

Round 2 starts strong with Lucky vs. Suzie to "We Found Love" by Rihanna and hot lesbian thirst trap Suzie Toot advances to the final lip sync. Lucky pulled out the basketball titties in the first 15 seconds, and it was Suzie's song from there. Lucky was good, but it was nearly impossible to tear your eyes away from Suzie.

The final song on the board is "360" by Charli XCX, which means Kori and Lydia are having a threesome with Lana. Girl, this stage is getting hot and steamy. There was no making out this time, but Lydia did get redemption by pulling out scissors and then tossing them to the side along with her tearaway skirt. That's how it's done, kids! Lana served sex, and Kori was bucking and giving non-stop energy and mug.

In the end, Kori's energy propelled her to the win, pitting her against Suzie for the final lip sync for the crown. "APT" by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars sets the stage for a fierce battle, especially given all the fun Kori's been poking at Suzie online post-competition now that everyone has been back in the real world.

Kori was hilarious and even pulled out her titties and bounced them around, but Suzie just pulled out all the stops and hair-flipped her way to victory. This number felt like an All Stars lip sync number between the top two queens of the week, and this is the delusion my brain wants to accept.

Suzie won the whole thing, which feels very correct. Honestly, almost everyone has had a post-competition glow-up (which makes sense, given the season was filmed about a year ago. If Suzie had performed like this in the regular season, she would be top two, for sure. Well deserved and a very entertaining evening of drag shows all around, no gay bar or singles necessary.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 airs on MTV on Friday nights.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!