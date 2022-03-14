Bel-Air: Fresh Prince Star Joseph Marcell on Remake Renewing Interest

Joseph Marcell is certainly proud of the mark he continues to leave in the acting world whether it's creating an enduring character like Geoffrey on the NBC series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, his continued presence on screen, or on the stage performing Shakespeare in London. I spoke to the actor while he's promoting his supernatural thriller The Exorcism of God about having a new generation of fans showing interest in the original Will Smith-starred series following the more dramatic remake on Peacock Bel-Air and what advice he offered current Geoffrey actor Jimmy Akingbola.

The original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was created by Andy and Susan Borowitz in 1990 where it lasted six seasons. Co-starring was James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid, and Janet Hubert. Marcell recalled when the series ended in 1996 what he had done and the resurgence since. "I'm a Shakespearean actor. When the show is over, I went back to Shakespeare's Globe in London and continued my theater career," he said. "I have to say that 'Bel-Air' has created a curiosity about the actors who played the original roles and about the show itself. I find that fascinating and in fact, I am grateful for it because it's kind of although I have to deal with the comparisons people say, 'Comparing you are different.' Well, of course, we're different! We're different actors and it's a different story at a different time. I think it's marvelous and it's nice to know that there is a tradition that I have become part of. I've contributed to and become part of the African-American acting tradition. It's nice to know that I did something I was part of something that requires reviving. It's brilliant."

Akingbola's Geoffrey is not a butler on the series in the T.J. Brady-modern version, but Marcell's advice was simple and to the point. "He wanted to know and I said, 'Man, you just have to do what you were trained to do. Follow the direction, learn your lines, and don't trip over the furniture.'" New episodes of Bel-Air stream Thursdays on Peacock. Saban Films' The Exorcism of God is currently in theaters, on-demand, and digital.