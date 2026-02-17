Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine S01E07 Preview: "There Might Be Blood" (That's Not Good)

Check out our preview for FOX's Best Medicine, S01E07: "There Might Be Blood," and next week's episode, S01E08: "The Bogfather."

Article Summary Previewing Best Medicine S01E07, where Martin's secret blood phobia is tested at Port Wenn's "Blood Factory".

Louisa falls seriously ill during the annual event, forcing Martin to face his greatest fear head-on.

The town buzzes with anticipation as the horror novel’s author may make a surprise visit to Port Wenn.

Get an early look at S01E08: "The Bogfather," featuring a mysterious bog corpse and Martin's probing investigation.

Normally, we find ourselves rolling our eyes at all of the self-inflicted ways Martin (Josh Charles) seems to stumble into to make his time in Port Wenn as awkward and uncomfortable as possible. But based on what we know about tonight's episode of FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine, we're already finding ourselves feeling for the dude. In S01E07: "There Might Be Blood," the town's annual "Blood Factory" celebration isn't going to make it easy for him to hide his fear of blood – especially when someone close is in need of his help. Following our look at the official overview, image gallery, promo trailer, and more for tonight's episode, get an early look at what's ahead for next week with the official overview and image gallery for S01E08: "The Bogfather."

Best Medicine S01E07: "There Might Be Blood"/S01E08: "The Bogfather"

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 7 "There Might Be Blood" – When Port Wenn puts on their annual "Blood Factory," celebrating the gory horror novel set there, Martin must contain his secret, debilitating blood phobia when Louisa gets seriously ill and needs his help. Meanwhile, the town is all atwitter when the novel's author is rumored to be making a surprise visit to the event.

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 8 "The Bogfather" – Sensing high drama and mystery, Port Wenn eagerly goes into high alert when a corpse is found in the town's bog, and Martin's autopsy reveals that he was murdered. Meanwhile, Martin's solo investigation trek leads him to a startling discovery about himself, and the new neighborhood watch turns into a gossip-seeking mission.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

