BET Awards 2025: Doechii Calls Out Trump Over L.A. Protests Response

Doechii called out Donald Trump and his response to the L.A. protests during her Best Female Hip Hop Artist speech at the BET Awards 2025.

Tonight, President Donald Trump continues to escalate tensions in Los Angeles, sending in additional National Guard troops and reportedly readying Marines to also enter the city, despite the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, the LAPD, and others who actually are aware of what's happening on the ground, singer Doechii addressed what was happening outside of the BET Awards 2025 while accepting the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

"As much as I am honored by this award, I do want to address what's happening right now outside of the building. There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order," the award winner spoke to those in attendance and watching the ceremony at home. "Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?"

"People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it's my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people, for Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza," Doechii continued. "We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear. And I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate, and we protest against it."

Hosted by comedian, actor, and entertainment mogul Kevin Hart and airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, tonight's BET Awards 2025 honored the awards show's 25th anniversary of spotlighting the most influential voices across music, film, television, and sports. That included a lineup of show-stopping performances, powerful moments, and heartfelt tributes reflecting the impact and influence of Black culture over the past quarter century.

