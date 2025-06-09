Posted in: BET Plus, streaming, TV | Tagged: BET awards

BET Awards 2025 Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More!

Here's our preview/viewing guide for tonight's Kevin Hart-hosted BET Awards 2025, including when/where to watch, the nominees, and much more!

Tonight could be a big night for Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, SZA, The Weeknd, and other musical artists nominated for the BET Awards 2025. Making the special night even more special is that tonight's ceremony will honor the awards show's 25th anniversary of shining a spotlight on the most influential voices across music, film, television, and sports. That means that viewers can expect some serious show-stopping performances, powerful moments, and heartfelt tributes reflecting the impact and influence of Black culture over the past quarter century. With that in mind, check out our viewing guide for tonight's milestone event below, including: a rundown of who's hosting, who's performing, and who's set for special recognition; what you need to know if you're looking for some pre-show action, a complete list of tonight's categories and nominees, and much more (including some very cool videos from BET to help set the mood).

Who's Hosting "BET Awards 2025" and When/Where Can I Watch? Comedian, actor, and entertainment mogul Kevin Hart will host tonight's celebration live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and streaming on Philo.

What Can You Tell Us About the "BET Awards 2025 Red Carpet Live" Pre-Show? Kicking off at 6 pm ET/PT on BET, TV personality Terrence J and comedian Pretty Vee are set as co-hosts. Joining them to keep the event moving are additional pre-show hosts Jacob Latimore, Jessie Woo, LeToya Luckett-Coles, and Mouse Jones (with Jae Murphy as the official pre-show DJ). The lineup of performers includes 803 Fresh, GELO, Honey Bxby, Jordan Adetunji, Laila!, Larry June, The Alchemist, Mario, Rob49, Shop Boyz, Ying Yang Twins, Trillian, and a special performance by the legendary Lil' Kim. In addition, Spice of Jamaica and Moliy of Ghana are set to hit the stage with a global performance moment, while 2 Chainz will exclusively premiere a new video.

Who's Set to Perform During "BET Awards 2025"? Tonight's killer lineup includes 5-time Grammy Award-winning global hip hop icon Lil Wayne, trailblazing multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor, Grammy-nominated superstar GloRilla, genre-defying hitmaker Playboi Carti, and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas.

Wait! "106 & Park" Is Getting a Tribute During "BET Awards 2025"? That's right, tonight's ceremony will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary music video countdown show with a must-see tribute, creatively directed by Teyana Taylor and The Aunties Production. Beloved former hosts AJ Calloway, Free Marie Wright, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz, and Terrence J will reunite on stage for a nostalgic celebration. The tribute will feature timeline-shattering performances from previous host and "Mr. 106 & Park," Bow Wow, as well as Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I., and more.

Who's Set to Receive This Year's BET Ultimate Icon Award? Celebrating their decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, and community impact, this year's ceremony will honor Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time, Jamie Foxx, the Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA-winning entertainer, Kirk Franklin, gospel superstar and 20-time Grammy Award winner, and Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper, producer, and entrepreneur. Previous recipients of the honor include Janet Jackson (2015), Deborah L. Lee (2018), and Tyler Perry (2019).

2025 BET Awards Nominations

Album of the Year

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — Drake & Partynextdoor

11:11 Deluxe — Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé

Glorious — GloRilla

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow — The Weeknd

We Don't Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & Partynextdoor

Flo

Future & Metro Boomin

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

"30 For 30" — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Alter Ego" — Doechii feat. JT

"Are You Even Real" — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon

"Beckham" — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo

Bless — Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

"Like That" — Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

"Luther" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Sticky" — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

"Timeless" — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

Bossman DLow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

"3AM in Tokeyo" — Key Glock

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey

"After Hours" — Kehlani

"Denial Is a River" — Doechii

"Family Matters" — Drake

"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar

"Timeless" — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

"Type Shit" — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthePlug

Bossman DLow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"A God (There Is)" — Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson

"Amen" — Pastor Mike Jr.

"Better Days" — Fridayy

"Church Doors" — Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)

"Constant" — Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

"Deserve to Win" — Tamela Mann

"Faith" — Rapsody

"Rain Down on Me" — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer's Choice Award

"Residuals" — Chris Brown

"Denial Is a River" — Doechii

"Nokia" — Drake

"Like That" — Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

"TGIF" — GloRilla

"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar

"Luther" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Brokey" — Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Basky (UK)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (UK)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

MC Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

SDM (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajulicosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

KWN (UK)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (UK)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

"Beautiful People" — Mary J. Blige

"Blackbiird" — Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

"Bloom" — Doechii

"Burning" — Tems

"Defying Gravity" — Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande

"Heart of a Woman" — Summer Walker

"Hold On" — Tems

"In My Bag" — Flo & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Luther: Never Too Much

Mufasa: The Lion King

One of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierce

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Young Stars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Graceyn "Gracie" Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau'jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry

Who's Producing the "BET Awards 2025"? Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, serves as the Executive Producer for BET Awards 2025, with Jamal Noisette, SVP of Tentpoles & Music Community Engagement, for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.

