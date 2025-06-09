Posted in: BET Plus, streaming, TV | Tagged: BET awards
BET Awards 2025 Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More!
Here's our preview/viewing guide for tonight's Kevin Hart-hosted BET Awards 2025, including when/where to watch, the nominees, and much more!
Tonight could be a big night for Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, SZA, The Weeknd, and other musical artists nominated for the BET Awards 2025. Making the special night even more special is that tonight's ceremony will honor the awards show's 25th anniversary of shining a spotlight on the most influential voices across music, film, television, and sports. That means that viewers can expect some serious show-stopping performances, powerful moments, and heartfelt tributes reflecting the impact and influence of Black culture over the past quarter century. With that in mind, check out our viewing guide for tonight's milestone event below, including: a rundown of who's hosting, who's performing, and who's set for special recognition; what you need to know if you're looking for some pre-show action, a complete list of tonight's categories and nominees, and much more (including some very cool videos from BET to help set the mood).
Who's Hosting "BET Awards 2025" and When/Where Can I Watch? Comedian, actor, and entertainment mogul Kevin Hart will host tonight's celebration live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and streaming on Philo.
What Can You Tell Us About the "BET Awards 2025 Red Carpet Live" Pre-Show? Kicking off at 6 pm ET/PT on BET, TV personality Terrence J and comedian Pretty Vee are set as co-hosts. Joining them to keep the event moving are additional pre-show hosts Jacob Latimore, Jessie Woo, LeToya Luckett-Coles, and Mouse Jones (with Jae Murphy as the official pre-show DJ). The lineup of performers includes 803 Fresh, GELO, Honey Bxby, Jordan Adetunji, Laila!, Larry June, The Alchemist, Mario, Rob49, Shop Boyz, Ying Yang Twins, Trillian, and a special performance by the legendary Lil' Kim. In addition, Spice of Jamaica and Moliy of Ghana are set to hit the stage with a global performance moment, while 2 Chainz will exclusively premiere a new video.
Who's Set to Perform During "BET Awards 2025"? Tonight's killer lineup includes 5-time Grammy Award-winning global hip hop icon Lil Wayne, trailblazing multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor, Grammy-nominated superstar GloRilla, genre-defying hitmaker Playboi Carti, and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas.
Wait! "106 & Park" Is Getting a Tribute During "BET Awards 2025"? That's right, tonight's ceremony will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary music video countdown show with a must-see tribute, creatively directed by Teyana Taylor and The Aunties Production. Beloved former hosts AJ Calloway, Free Marie Wright, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz, and Terrence J will reunite on stage for a nostalgic celebration. The tribute will feature timeline-shattering performances from previous host and "Mr. 106 & Park," Bow Wow, as well as Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I., and more.
Who's Set to Receive This Year's BET Ultimate Icon Award? Celebrating their decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, and community impact, this year's ceremony will honor Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time, Jamie Foxx, the Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA-winning entertainer, Kirk Franklin, gospel superstar and 20-time Grammy Award winner, and Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper, producer, and entrepreneur. Previous recipients of the honor include Janet Jackson (2015), Deborah L. Lee (2018), and Tyler Perry (2019).
2025 BET Awards Nominations
Album of the Year
$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — Drake & Partynextdoor
11:11 Deluxe — Chris Brown
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé
Glorious — GloRilla
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow — The Weeknd
We Don't Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common & Pete Rock
Drake & Partynextdoor
Flo
Future & Metro Boomin
Jacquees & Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
"30 For 30" — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
"Alter Ego" — Doechii feat. JT
"Are You Even Real" — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon
"Beckham" — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
Bless — Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
"Like That" — Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
"Luther" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Sticky" — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
"Timeless" — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
BigXthaPlug
Bossman DLow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
"3AM in Tokeyo" — Key Glock
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey
"After Hours" — Kehlani
"Denial Is a River" — Doechii
"Family Matters" — Drake
"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar
"Timeless" — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
"Type Shit" — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions & Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthePlug
Bossman DLow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
"A God (There Is)" — Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson
"Amen" — Pastor Mike Jr.
"Better Days" — Fridayy
"Church Doors" — Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)
"Constant" — Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
"Deserve to Win" — Tamela Mann
"Faith" — Rapsody
"Rain Down on Me" — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer's Choice Award
"Residuals" — Chris Brown
"Denial Is a River" — Doechii
"Nokia" — Drake
"Like That" — Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
"TGIF" — GloRilla
"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar
"Luther" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Brokey" — Latto
Best International Act
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Basky (UK)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (UK)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajulicosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Dr Yaro (France)
KWN (UK)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille (France)
Odeal (UK)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
"Beautiful People" — Mary J. Blige
"Blackbiird" — Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
"Bloom" — Doechii
"Burning" — Tems
"Defying Gravity" — Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
"Heart of a Woman" — Summer Walker
"Hold On" — Tems
"In My Bag" — Flo & GloRilla
Best Movie
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Luther: Never Too Much
Mufasa: The Lion King
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
Aaron Pierce
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Joey Bada$$
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Young Stars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Graceyn "Gracie" Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A'ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau'jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry
Who's Producing the "BET Awards 2025"? Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, serves as the Executive Producer for BET Awards 2025, with Jamal Noisette, SVP of Tentpoles & Music Community Engagement, for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.