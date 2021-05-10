Superman & Lois Character Profile Posters Bring On The Bad Guys & More

With The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch starring Superman & Lois ready to leap tall television screens in a single bound (and with new episodes) starting May 18, Lois (Tulloch) and Clark aka Superman (Hoechlin) are going to have some serious "Broken Trust" issues to deal with (more on that in a minute). Now with only a little more than a week to go before its return, viewers are getting a look at some of the "big bads" looking to make life complicated for our super-family (Wolé Parks's Captain Luthor, Adam Rayner's Morgan Edge, and Dylan Walsh's Samuel Lane) as well as the Lang-Cushing family ( Emmanuelle Chriqui's Lana Lang, Erik Valdez's Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette's Sarah Cushing) in a series of new character profile key art posters:

Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 6 "Broken Trust": SUPERMAN & LOIS RETURNS TONIGHT WITH NEW EPISODES – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) reconsiders his decision to let Jordan (Alex Garfin) play football. Meanwhile, Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) continued investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) requires her to trust an unexpected ally. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. Directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Katie Aldrin.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Season 1 Episode 6 | Smells Like Teen Spirit Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj52m0H2i1w)

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.