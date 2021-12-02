Beth Phoenix Leaves NXT Commentary Team to Spend Time with Family

WWE Hall-of-Famer Beth Phoenix is heading back into semi-retirement, she announced on social media Thursday. Phoenix said she will leave the NXT commentary team following the WarGames PPV on Sunday to spend more time with her family. She will remain a part of WWE despite leaving the weekly gig.

In a statement published across her social media channels, Phoenix wrote:

Ahead of WarGames, I wanted to share that this Sunday will be my final night in NXT. While I will remain a part of WWE, I have made the choice to step away from the weekly broadcast booth to spend more time with my family. This was not an easy decision, as I have loved my three plus years and 135 episodes with NXT and am incredibly proud of the brand. I will forever be grateful to Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Nigel McGuinness, Tom Phillips, Mauro Ranallo, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Michael Cole, and my entire NXT family both in and out of the ring for the amazing opportunity. NXT will always be a part of me and Auntie Betty will always be a part of NXT. Leave the porch light on for me!

In response to the news, WWE posted the following statement on their website:

WWE Hall of Famer and long-time NXT commentator Beth Phoenix took to Instagram to announce that she will be stepping away from the announcer's table following Sunday's NXT WarGames. Beth offered an incredible insight that only a Hall of Fame career could provide and left an unforgettable mark on the NXT Universe. Please join WWE Digital in wishing her all the best in her next chapter!

Beth Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, and in 2018, joined the commentary team for the short-lived Mixed Match Challenge. Phoenix moved on to the NXT commentary team in 2019 where she remained throughout several shakeups. She has also made occasional in-ring appearances at various events since her return.

