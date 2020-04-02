"Better Call Saul": For Jimmy, Lalo Is Better Than GPS [PREVIEW]

Last week's episode of AMC's Better Call Saul included Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) getting married – which you would think would be the biggest news from the episode. In the Breaking Bad universe, it might not even make the "Top 3 " list – especially when their decision to tie the knot is based more on the law and less on love or lust (or is it?).

Let's start with Jimmy being Lalo's (Tony Dalton) lawyer after the latter is picked up on a murder charge under an alias. Leave it to Saul's shady magic to get Lalo out on $7M bail – thanks to some info, courtesy of Mike (Jonathan Banks). Speaking of Mike, looks like he's found some inner-peace on the personal front – might have to do with his sense of "purpose" working for Gus (Giancarlo Esposito).

Which brings us to Gus, who finds out from Nacho (Michael Mando) via Mike that Lalo wants Nacho to torch Los Pollos Hermanos. So he does the most logical thing possible: helps Nacho burn it down – another chess move against Lalo, even as Gus has his own professional "problems" to deal with.

Meanwhile, Kim's worked her own "Saul magic" on Kevin (Rex Linn) to almost make him feel bad for thinking of dumping her law team (amazing) from the Acker (Barry Corbin) case; and Jimmy made it very clear to Howard who he blames for his brother Chuck's death.

In next episode "Bagman," Lalo tasks Jimmy with handling some business for him in the desert – sounds pretty safe, right? If you're actually thinking that, then I would strongly recommend you take a look at the image above again. Because when they show up, nothing good's going down.

But first, Lalo has a favor he needs Jimmy/Saul to take care of for him:

"Better Call Saul" season 5, episode 8 "Bagman": When a simple errand for a client goes sideways, Jimmy is pushed to the limit. Directed by Vince Gilligan, and written by Gordon Smith.

In season five of the critically acclaimed drama, "Better Call Saul," Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque's legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring's covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca