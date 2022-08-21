Better Call Saul: Gilligan on Walter White; Kim Wexler Always Safe

As we quickly approach our first Monday without an episode of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Better Call Saul, we've been getting a ton of chances to hear from the cast and crew as they reflect back on not just the finale or the sixth season, but the entirety of the "Breaking Bad" spinoff's run and how it impacts the franchise overall. With that, we've had a chance to learn a lot of personal insights as well as behind-the-scenes perspectives we never knew until now. A perfect example is a recent interview Gilligan did with The New Yorker (which you can check out here). It's an impressively in-depth interview that's worth checking out, but there were two topics that caught our eye. First, how time and the ending of Better Call Saul have changed Gilligan's thoughts on Bryan Cranston's Walter White (and not for the better). And following that, Gilligan reveals that Kim Wexler (Seehorn) fans never had anything to worry about from him and Gould.

Gilligan on Having "Less Sympathy" for Walter White Now: "The further away I get from 'Breaking Bad,' the less sympathy I have for Walter. He got thrown a lifeline early on. And, if he had been a better human being, he would've swallowed his pride and taken the opportunity to treat his cancer with the money his former friends offered him. He goes out on his own terms, but he leaves a trail of destruction behind him. I focus on that more than I used to," Gilligan explained. "After a certain number of years, the spell wears off. Like, wait a minute, why was this guy so great? He was really sanctimonious, and he was really full of himself. He had an ego the size of California. And he always saw himself as a victim. He was constantly griping about how the world shortchanged him, how his brilliance was never given its due. When you take all of that into consideration, you wind up saying, 'Why was I rooting for this guy?'"

As Far as Gilligan & Gould Were Concerned, Kim Wexler Had Nothing to Worry About: "We strung people along. Fans would say, 'Oh, my God, you're not going to kill Kim, are you?!' And Peter [Gould] and I would look at each other and shrug. We'd say, 'You have to watch.' But we never, ever thought about killing off Kim. Rhea Seehorn is just so delightful. We wouldn't have wanted to do the show without her. I can't say her character, Kim, was always delightful because she does some pretty horrible stuff in that final season. But she, too, comes to her senses."

Now here's a look behind the scenes of the filming of the series finale, the Gould-written & directed S06E13 "Saul Gone":

And here's a look back at a sneak preview for an "episode" of CNBC's American Greed, focusing on our own James McGill: