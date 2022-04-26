Better Call Saul S06E04: Jimmy & Kim Need a Pro; Gus Goes Extreme

It's hard to believe that there are only four episodes left before Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul takes its final midseason nap until July. But four episodes is more than enough time to keep lobbing mindblowers like the show did this week with S06E03 "Rock and Hard Place" (a tour-de-force for Michael Mando's Nacho). Next Monday, we have the Seehorn-directed S06E04 "Hit and Run" tap as Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim (Seehorn) seek some serious help with their plan, while Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) deal with the fallout from last episode's ending. Now here's a look at the newest preview images for the next chapter (with Jimmy's "Saul" business beginning to boom):

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 "Hit and Run": Gus takes extreme measures; Jimmy and Kim enlist a local pro to put on a show. Directed by Rhea Seehorn and written by Ann Cherkis.

For a look at what's ahead as the series nears its handoff to Breaking Bad and we (fingers crossed) get answers to what happens to "Gene Takovic" aka "Saul Goodman" aka Jimmy McGill and Kim (Seehorn), check out these previously-released teasers:

Check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicked things off with a two-episode premiere, and with the season split into two parts? Viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.