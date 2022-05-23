Better Call Saul S06E07 & Animated Spinoff Slippin' Jimmy Previews

It would be a serious understatement to say that fans of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul are looking forward to tonight's Part 1 finale/midseason finale. Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim's (Seehorn) plan to take down Howard (Patrick Fabian) rolls on even with more bumps along the way (and Howard looking for his own dirt on Jimmy). Meanwhile, Lalo (Tony Dalton) might just be one Reservoir Dogs-like torture session away from getting the info he needs to take care of his Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) "problem" once and for all. And did Kim's decision set the stage for her own "Nebraska" endgame? But before we get to a preview of tonight's chapter, just a quick reminder that Slippin' Jimmy is now streaming on AMC+. From the world of "Better Call Saul," the six-part animated series follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill and his childhood friends in Chicago, Illinois. Told in the style of classic 70s-era cartoons, each episode is an ode to a specific movie genre — from spaghetti westerns and Buster Keaton to The Exorcist. Produced by Rick and Morty animators Starburns and written by Better Call Saul writers Ariel Levine and Kathleen Williams-Foshee, the series features the vocal talents of Chi McBride, Laraine Newman, Sean Giambrone, and more. Here's a look at some key art and preview images ahead of a sneak preview from the streamer.

Now's here's a look at a sneak preview & series overview for AMC+'s Slippin' Jimmy:

And now here's a look back at the preview images, overview & promo for tonight's Part 1 finale, "Plan and Execution":

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 7 "Plan and Execution": Jimmy and Kim deal with a last-minute snag in their plan. Written & directed by Thomas Schnauz

Check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicked things off with a two-episode premiere, and with the season split into two parts? Viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.