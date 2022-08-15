Better Call Saul "Saul Gone" Key Art Reminded Us That We're Not Ready

We're only hours away from the door closing on both Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul as well as the entire "Breaking Bad" universe. Beginning this afternoon, AMC will begin a mini-marathon of Season 6 episodes leading up to tonight's Gould-written & directed S06E13 "Saul Gone." And while this may not seem like much of an update to most, "Saul" fans know that there's a lot to take away from the minimalist approach to the key art that's been released. But this one is hitting us harder in the feels than we were expecting…

Series co-creator Gould spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the "tremendous challenge" it's been when it comes to Jimmy & Kim's relationship and the moment during the series that "the whole show really turns on" regarding Jimmy & Kim's dynamic.

On Charting Jimmy & Kim's Relationship: "It's all a tremendous challenge. Jimmy and Kim's relationship is so deep and fascinating to all of us who work on the show that it's tough to figure them out, but it's really an interesting pursuit. All of us — Bob [Odenkirk]and Rhea [Seehorn], me, and all the writers — brought a lot of our own experiences and relationships to these two, thinking about what it's like when two people love each other, but they also have pursuits that ignite them. And some of those pursuits are not good for them and not good for the world."

On "The Moment That the Whole Show Really Turns On" Between Jimmy & Kim: "The great moments, for me, are when the character does something that I'm not expecting, but it seems completely logical once I've seen it. We've had a few of those inspiring moments through the series. The moment that the whole show really turns on is the moment that Kim discovers from Mike [Jonathan Banks] that Lalo Salamanca [Tony Dalton] is actually alive, and she makes a choice not to tell Jimmy that she knows this. In the moment, you wonder why she didn't tell Jimmy, but it's understandable, and we soon find out her logic and it's painful."

Last week, we shared a look at the promo for the series finale that previewed a pretty messed up car, as we hear Gene-Jimmy-Saul (Odenkirk) repeating his "vacuum store extraction" mantra. Following that, we had the release of only two preview images, though it's only appropriate that our final pair of looks at the series wrap-up focuses on the duo that the show's entire universe revolved around: Jimmy and Kim. But it also begs a question. Are these moments still in different parts of the country, or are "Gene's" and Kim's universes inching closer together?

Here's a look back at the promo for AMC's Better Call Saul series finale, the Peter Gould written/directed S06E13 "Saul Gone":