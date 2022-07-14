Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 Images: No Turning Back Now

As much as this week's episode of AMC's Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul felt like the series was shedding away the previous five seasons with the way Howard (Patrick Fabian) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) were handled, the images you're about to see are giving us different vibes. Following up the promo for S06E09 "Fun and Games" (directed by Michael Morris and written by Ann Cherkis) that was released on Tuesday, we have six images focusing on Jimmy/Saul (Odenkirk), Ed Begley Jr.'s Cliff, Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, Luis Politti's Don Eladio, and Javier Grajeda's Juan Bolsa. Two big takeaways? First, each of them has that, "I need answers, damn it!" looks on their faces. Second… where's Kim (Seehorn)? That always makes us nervous…

"One day, we'll… uh… We'll wake up and brush our teeth and we'll go to work. At some point, we'll suddenly realize that we haven't thought about it at all," Jimmy/Saul (Odenkirk) is heard saying… possibly to Kim (Seehorn)… in the promo that was released earlier this week. We're assuming considering the look on Kim's face when the midseason return ended combined with Mike (Jonathan Banks) telling them that they needed to get back to their daily routines to not arouse suspicion. But will Kim be able to? Is this the defining moment that drives her away from Jimmy for good, and sends her deeper down into Saul's world? Of course, if that's not Kim who Jimmy's speaking to then things get really interesting and we have to start thinking one of the flash-forwards. Here's a look:

"BETTER CALL SAUL" S06E08 RANDOM THOUGHTS

I was pleasantly surprised that we didn't have any other timelines come into play tonight, which means they're playing fast-n-loose with the advertising. Because we've seen a lot of "Gene Takovic," and the moments immediately following "Breaking Bad" have been stepping up.

The moment we saw the dress shoe wash up on the beach, we knew how Howard's death was being handled. I understand the "sad" part that Smith was talking about because Howard will be remembered under a false narrative (and as we see later, without a body to properly bury).

Jimmy uses his best "weapon" once again, this time in an effort to save Kim by convincing Lalo that Kim is the better person to kill (who we learn later is) Gus. Interesting how Gus seemed surprised that someone talked Lalo into anything, and that's because Gus knew that Kim or Jimmy assassinating him was only the surface plan. Lalo let Jimmy "talk him into it" because that wasn't Lalo's endgame.

WE GOT SOMETHING RIGHT!!! While we weren't expecting Howard to end up in there with him, we had a feeling that Lalo was going to end up metaphorically & literally part of the foundation of the future in the form of that meth superlab.

Okay, let's just say it. Gus' instincts are f***ing creepy.

SYMBOLIC MOMENT: Maybe not as in-your-face as the moment she turned her car around to help Jimmy with a last-second problem with their Howard scam, another defining moment for Kim when she chooses to keep driving and not look to get the police's attention.

SYMBOLIC MOMENT II: Seeing Howard and Lalo's bodies in the ground felt like two major narrative stages in the show's life had finally been put to rest. It's really starting to feel like all roads now lead to "Breaking Bad" at this point.

"You said you were watching us! Where were you?!": Kim makes a very good point to Mike (Jonathan Banks), calling out one of his rare lapses in judgment.

"BREAKING BAD" CONNECTION: With Mike not giving a clearer picture to Jimmy about Lalo's fate, it would make sense why Saul would still see Lalo as a "boogeyman" when he name drops him to Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) in "Breaking Bad."