Big Little Lies Season 3 Work "Moving Fast and Furious": Nicole Kidman

Big Little Lies star/executive producer Nicole Kidman had some promising news to share with fans regarding work on a third season.

Heading into the end of January, things were sounding pretty good for fans of HBO & David E. Kelley's Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley-starring Big Little Lies hoping that a third season would be in their futures. Between Kidman, Witherspoon, and executive Casey Bloys, all signs were that it was moving forward and that some very early work was underway. Speaking with Variety during the New York premiere of her new Prime Video series Expats, Kidman shared that she and Witherspoon "were working on it," that they were "texting every day" and that "there's a timeline." A little more than four months later, Kidman and Witherspoon have an even better update to share, courtesy of a Vanity Fair piece where the two were given an opportunity to interview each other on a wide range of topics – including how work is going "fast and furious" on the new season.

"We're moving fast and furious, and Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. Yeah, and we're in good shape," Kidman shared during the interview (which you can check out in its entirety above). But if you were looking for more than that, sorry – it looks like Kidman isn't looking to jinx anything. "The rest is – we need to shut up because there's this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you've done it. If you talk about doing it, it's the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you've done it. Did you know that? Have you heard about that? It's a scientific study."

The second season of HBO's Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson, Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, Adam Scott as Ed Mackenzie, James Tupper as Nathan Carlson, Jeffrey Nordling as Gordon Klein, and Douglas Smith as Corey Brockfield. Additional cast members include Robin Weigert (Dr. Amanda Reisman), Crystal Fox (Elizabeth Howard), Sarah Sokolovic (Tori Bachman), P.J. Byrne (Principal Nippal), Merrin Dungey (Detective Adrienne Quilnlan), and Mo McRae (Michael Perkins). Directed and executive produced by Andrea Arnold (Red Road, Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights, American Honey, Wasp), HBO's Big Little Lies features teleplays by Kelley, based on the universe created by bestselling author Liane Moriarty.

