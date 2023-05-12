Big Sky: ABC Ending Bunbury, Winnick & Ackles Series After 3 Seasons ABC has officially canceled David E. Kelley's Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick & Jensen Ackles-starring Big Sky after three seasons.

ABC has confirmed that the Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring Big Sky: Deadly Trails will be the final season of the David E. Kelley drama series (with no word on if co-studio A+E Studios will seek a new home for the series). The decision came at a time when the series saw declining ratings in the third season; that, combined with rough financial times for the broadcast networks and other rumored factors, appeared to have the series marked as "dead show walking."

Heading into talks for a return, rumors were that the series would've seen a creative reboot and a much more hands-on role on the series for Kelley. In addition to Big Sky, Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep were also canceled. The move comes as The Walt Disney Company looks to cut billions in content to course-correct the company's financial woes.

Private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.